HILLSBORO — Down one game in a three-game series, it was a must-win game for the Lady Dawgs from Copperas Cove on Saturday.
After giving up an early lead in the first inning, the young squad wasn’t able to recover.
Seventh-ranked Duncanville captured the bi-district softball playoff series with a 3-0 win to end the Lady Dawgs’ season.
Cove was only able to get two hits in the game, a double by Madalyn Suribner and a single from Alina Salazar.
“I’m super proud of my girls, I couldn’t be any prouder,” said Cove head coach Bryan Waller.
“This is one of the best teams that I’ve coached in my tenure at Cove. They are a good and cohesive group that fought until the end.”
The Lady Dawgs batted first, but they weren’t able to get any hits.
Duncanville took an unconventional approach to open the game by bunting. The Lady Panthers’ Rubi Diaz later drove in the first run of the game.
During the third inning, Cove pitcher Brooke Schmidt was hit on her pitching wrist by a line drive. The young freshman regrouped and retired the next two batters herself with a strikeout followed by a sliding catch to change the side.
“Brooke is a gamer." Waller said. “She’s tough as nails and she defies expectations. She’s not the biggest or the most powerful, but she can make the ball dance.”
Duncanville extended its lead in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI double.
The Lady Dawgs played sterling defense in the final three innings, but couldn’t match it with offensive productivity.
Despite the loss, Waller and was extremely proud of his team.
“I’m proud of the way the girls grew and developed,” he said. “We’re a completely different team from the beginning of the season.
“People are stepping up and taking leadership roles and they are jelling as a group.”
Cove is losing only two seniors, so the future is bright for the Lady Dawgs.
SATURDAY'S SOFTBALL SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
- Duncanville 3, Copperas Cove 0, Duncanville wins series 2-0
Class 4A bi-district
- Caldwell 12, Lampasas 6, Caldwell wins series 2-0
- Salado 14, Navasota 1, Salado wins series 2-0
Class 3A bi-district
- Natalia 6, Florence 1, Natalia wins series 2-0
