COPPERAS COVE — Rylie Radigan broke a 6-6 tie with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Copperas Cove Lady Bulldawgs held on for a 7-6 home win over Harker Heights on Monday.
“Defensively, I’m blessed with a lot of girls who can play a lot of positions,” said Copperas Cove head coach Bryan Waller. “Radigan not only came up with the game-winning hit, she also came over and defended third base in those last two innings and made some tremendous plays.
“Being flexible defensively is basically our identity this year.”
The Lady Knights (3-4 12-6A) opened the game with three consecutive hits and scored three runs in the top of the first.
They never trailed until an RBI triple from senior Jayda Carter in the bottom of the fourth inning gave Copperas Cove a 6-5 lead.
Heights tied the score at 6 in the top of the sixth inning with a run from Ja’Lynn Swiney.
Wasiak led off the Cove first with a single that resulted in a run as the Lady Dawgs trailed 3-1.
Cove’s defense held Heights to just two hits over the next two innings and the Lady Dawgs added two runs to knot the game at 3-3.
A two-run homer that cleared the center-field fence in the top of the fourth from Lindsey Ratcliffe put the Lady Knights back in front 5-3.
Emma Wasiak recorded six strikeouts and allowed six hits for Copperas Cove. Heights’ Evan Fuller recorded two strikeouts and allowed nine hits in seven innings.
“We scored enough tonight to win,” Waller said. “We have to do it again tomorrow and then the rest of the games.
“We have to score points to win games, doesn’t matter who’s on the mound, who’s in the field. We all have to step up and do our job at the plate.”
Copperas Cove (4-2) travels to Shoemaker today for a 4 p.m. game against the Lady Grey Wolves, who fell to 4-2 in 12-6A with a 6-0 loss Monday at Waco Midway.
Harker Heights has its first district bye today and returns to action a week from today at home against Shoemaker.
MONDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 20, Ellison 0, 4 innings
- Copperas Cove 7, Harker Heights 6
- Temple 17, Waco 5, 5 innings
- Waco Midway 6, Shoemaker 0
