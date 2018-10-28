Ryan Lippert earned medals in the 50-yard freestyle, 500 free and 400 free relay to help the Copperas Cove AquaDawg boys place fourth Saturday in the Midway Spooktacular swim meet in Waco.
Carina Lippert earned her letterman jacket in the 100 backstroke, and Paola Rosario-Diaz lettered in the 200 free.
Justin Green, Eric Blakeley and Alex Rosenbaum swam with Lippert in the relay.
The AquaDawgs return to action Saturday in Killeen.
