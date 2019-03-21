As Division I basketball teams begin the NCAA Tournament today, five universities across the state were selected to participate — Baylor, Texas Tech, Prairie View A&M, Houston and Abilene Christian.
Three former area players advanced to the first round of the tournament in Copperas Cove’s Rashard Odomes with Oklahoma, Harker Heights’ C.J. Bobbitt with New Mexico State and Harker Heights’ Roderick Taylor Jr. with North Carolina Central University.
Odomes is no stranger to the excitement that comes with March Madness as he was a freshman playing in the NCAA Tournament for the Sooners.
That year, Oklahoma advanced all the way to the final Four before losing to eventual national champion Villanova.
“I wish I took it in more — just that experience,” said Odomes of that season, when he played alongside national player of the year and current Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield.
Last year, Odomes was named captain as a junior and averaged 7.2 points while playing with Trae Young, who was taken in the first round with the fifth overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft.
The Sooners returned to the NCAA Tournament, but they fell to Rhode Island in the first round.
Following the early elimination, Oklahoma was focused on returning to the postseason and aim to take it all this season.
“I feel like everyone is focused on team goals right now,” Odomes said last April, “getting the program right and just making that run in the tournament.
“We’re just all trying to see the things that are going to help us work it out in the long run for the team.”
Odomes recorded a few career-high milestones last season with 29 points, 10 field goals, and 10 rebounds all against Oklahoma State.
This year, the Sooners are the No. 9 seed and will face No.8-seed Mississippi in the first round of the tournament on Friday.
Odomes currently averages 7.2 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per outing and has posted a field-goal percentage of .506.
With an 89-57 Western Athletic Conference tournament win over Grand Canyon University, New Mexico punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament as the No.12-seed in the Midwest division.
Former-Harker Heights forward C.J. Bobbitt is a redshirt junior with the Aggies, who will face No. 5-seed Auburn in the first round of the tournament tonight.
As a Knight, Bobbitt led Harker Heights to a district championship during his senior year and averaged 17.9 points and 8.4 rebounds that same season.
Bobbitt was also named all-area co-most valuable player of the year and landed on the Region II-6A team.
As a junior at Harker Heights, he was selected to the District 8-6A First Team and won a district championship with the Knights.
Roderick Taylor Jr. played for the Knights before graduating in 2014. Taylor attended Louisiana Monroe from 2014 to 2016 before transferring to North Carolina Central University.
Taylor played 13 games with Louisiana Monroe as a redshirt freshman and shot 6-for-10 from the field.
He posted a career-best nine points on a 4-for-4 night with four rebounds against McMurry.
With the Knights, Taylor was named to the all-district first team and second team all-defense.
He averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds a game and went 24-8 with Harker Heights in 2014. That same season, the Knights won the district championship before reaching the semifinals.
North Carolina Central was selected as a No.16-seed and played in the First Four against North Dakota State on Wednesday night.
