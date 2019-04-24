It was a pitchers' duel at the Kangaroos field Tuesday night, but the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs pulled out a 3-1 victory to clinch the final District 12-6A playoff spot.
The Bulldawgs scored the final three runs of the game after trailing 1-0 through five innings.
The score was tied at 1-1 going into the top of the seventh inning before Copperas Cove (10-5 12-6A) added two unearned runs on Killeen errors.
The Roos (3-12 12-6A) came into the game looking to rebound from a 20-0 loss Thursday against Ellison, and they had the upper hand after three innings Tuesday.
The Dawgs loaded the bases in the first inning, but Roos’ right fielder Tavion Grant quickly caught a deep fly ball from Nick Izquiero to end the inning.
The score remained unchanged through two complete innings before Grant hit a sacrifice fly into shallow left field to bring Jose Ayala home and give the Roos a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third.
Cove almost answered in the fourth as Cam Petet got on base and worked his way into scoring position when Justin Velesky came up to bat.
Velesky chopped a ball toward Jose Ayala at shortstop.
Ayala threw the ball to catcher Brandon Fox for the tag at home as Petet took a big turn past the bag at third.
Petet tried to retreat so Fox threw the ball back to Jackson Taylor at third who attempted to run down the runner.
The Roos chased Petet down the third base line in a rundown until Ayala came up from behind the bag and made the tag for the final out of the top of the fourth inning, preserving Killeen’s lead.
Cove tied the game in the sixth inning with an RBI double from designated hitter Jacob Wagner.
Chris Lingo started on the mound for the Dawgs. He struck out six and walked two while throwing 85 pitches.
Alnaldo Lonzo threw a complete game for the Roos on 103 pitches. He struck out four, allowed four hits and walked two.
Cove is the last team in the playoffs, but moved into a third-place tie with Ellison after the Eagles lost 6-5 at 12-6A leader Waco Midway.
The Dawgs close the regular season Friday at Shoemaker (0-15). The Roos end the season against Harker Heights (6-9) at home.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A BASEBALL
- Belton 12, Waco 2, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove 3, Killeen 1
- Temple 4, Harker Heights 3
- Waco Midway 6, Ellison 5
