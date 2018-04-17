Cameron Johnson tossed a complete-game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and the Bulldawgs remained in sole possession of third place in District 8-6A with a 6-1 victory Tuesday at Killeen.
Johnson also went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in two runs for Cove (21-4-2, 7-4 8-6A)
Josh Ropple also went 2 for 3 with a triple. Jaylen Smith and Nick Izquierdo also hit triples, a Michael Goudeau doubled.
The Bulldawgs host Killeen on Friday night, then close the season next week with a two-game series against Belton.
Tuesday’s 8-6A Baseball
- Belton 9, Ellison 6
- Copperas Cove 6, Killeen 1
- San Angelo Central 5, Harker Heights 2
- Waco Midway 8, Shoemaker 1
8-6A Standings
x-Waco Midway 11-0
Belton 8-3
Copperas Cove 7-4
San Angelo Central 6-5
Ellison 5-6
Harker Heights 3-8
Killeen 3-8
Shoemaker 1-10
x-clinched district championship
