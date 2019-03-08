Lampasas fell a run shy of sweeping the first two games of its home tournament Thursday.
Paced by Ethan Rascoe’s impressive outing, the Badgers cruised to a 17-2 victory in four innings against Little River-Academy.
Rascoe went 2 for 2, including a home run, and recorded five RBIs and two runs scored in the win, while teammates Ace Whitehead (3 for 3), Jon Davis (2 for 2) and Haydn Hammerschmidt (2 for 3) combined for seven of Lampasas’ 14 total hits.
Lampasas was uanble to replicate the success against Marble Falls later in the day, though.
After playing to a 4-4 tie through three innings, the score held until the Mustangs recorded the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth, giving Marble Falls a 5-4 victory.
Gauge Gholson, Logan Coleman, Hunter Rebando, Hammerschmidt, Davis and Rascoe each had a hit for the Badgers in the loss.
With the outcomes, Lampasas (6-7) placed second in its pool, and the Badgers will resume play in the three-day tournament Saturday at 2 p.m. against either Troy, Brownwood or Clyde.
Should Lampasas win, it would play for the championship at 4:30 p.m.
DAWGS GO 1-1 AT CENTEX INVITATIONAL: At Cedar Creek, Copperas Cove fell to Austin Anderson 10-4 before beating Austin Bowie 14-3 at the Central Texas Invitational.
The Bulldawgs (6-6-1) will play twice today at Hutto, opening against Austin LBJ at 2 p.m. before playing the host Hippos at 4:30 p.m.
