Senior left-hander Ryan Oakes tossed a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and the Salado baseball team edged Lampasas 1-0 on Friday in their regular season finale in Lampasas.
The win completed a perfect 12-0 run through District 19-4A for the Eagles, who head into the postseason with a 21-2-2 overall record.
Rustin Hale’s RBI single in the top of the first inning provided the only run Oakes needed.
Hale’s hit came after a one-out double by Jacob Wilk put Salado runners at second and third.
COPPERAS COVE 12, BELTON 2: Jaylen Smith tossed a three-hitter, Tyler Ingram homered and drove in three runs and the Bulldawgs clinched the No. 2 seed in District 8-6A in their regular-season finale in Belton.
Ingram was 3 for 4, including a two-run blast and a double. Nick Izquierdo was 4 for 5 with three RBIs, Jacob Wagner drove in four runs with a 3 for 4 night, and Colby Jost was 3 for 5 with an RBI.
Cove (24-4-2, 10-4 8-6A) will open the playoffs against the No. 3 seed in District 7-6A, Irving MacArthur. Details on the bi-district matchup will be finalized today.
FRIDAY'S 8-6A BASEBALL
- Copperas Cove 12, Belton 2
- Killeen 5, Harker Heights 3
- San Angelo Central 9, Shoemaker 1
- Waco Midway 12, Ellison 1
FINAL 8-6A STANDINGS
y-Waco Midway 14-0
x-Copperas Cove 10-4
x-San Angelo Central 9-5
x-Belton 8-6
Ellison 6-8
Killeen 5-9
Harker Heights 3-11
Shoemaker 1-13
y-district champion
x-clinched playoff spot
