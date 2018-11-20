COPPERAS COVE — With the Thanksgiving weekend ahead, the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs are thankful to have worked their way back into the win column after two consecutive tournament losses.
Cove (11-3) ran away with a 57-16 victory against Marble Falls (2-8) at home Tuesday afternoon.
It was a slow start, with both teams missing simple layups, but once Cove found its tempo, the Lady Dawgs quickly overwhelmed the Lady Mustangs and held them to one point until late in the second quarter.
“We played six games in three days, so it was a long weekend,” Cove coach Eldridge McAdams said. “And it’s sad, Marble Falls had two of their key players get hurt over the tournament, but we came in and our main focus was to get that conditioning because next stop is district.”
Marble Falls trailed 26-6 at halftime after getting on the board behind a free throw from Kholie Maldonado.
Faithlynn Meyer sank a pair of free throws and Kacie Jordan hit a 3-pointer before the break.
After the half, and with a comfortable lead, Cove focused on fine-tuning its mechanics on the floor. The Lady Dawgs open District 12-6A play at home against Belton on Tuesday.
“Mainly move the basketball, rotate on defense, little things like that,” McAdams said of a few key areas his team focused on. “And I thought we did great on defense and made sure that we shared the basketball.”
Madisen Honea led Cove with 22 points and knocked down five of the team’s six 3-pointers.
“I really want this year to be different from last year,” said Honea. “I really want to give more to the game and to my teammates.
“Last year I feel like I was just there on the court and I really wanted to contribute to the game in this way, so it really helps my confidence heading into district.”
The junior guard is also focused on contributing when she’s not on the court.
“I’ve always wanted to be a leader on the team,” Honea added. “And I believe cheering from the sideline is just as important as talking on the court.
“We need the spirit on the sideline to keep our energy, our momentum and keep our confidence in the game.”
Madison Griffon had four assists to Honea in the second half and added 10 points of her own for the Lady Dawgs.
“(Honea) and I, I think we definitely spread the floor,” said Griffon. “We get our other players open. We’re both perimeter shooters and I think that helps our post get down low to get a bucket.
“If she’s having a good game, I’m going to look for her every time. If she’s on, she’s on and if I’m on, I’m on, so we definitely feed off each other very well.”
The Lady Mustangs tried to battle back, but they couldn’t gain much traction after 12 turnovers in the first half.
Tiana Barker led Cove with three steals in the first quarter, followed by a steal apiece by Honea, Griffon and Jasmine Sankey.
“Going into the break with a win is really good for us,” noted Honea. “It gives us confidence and we’re ready for district.”
The Lady Dawgs will host Belton (8-2) at 5:30 p.m. in the district opener on Tuesday.
“District is going to be a dogfight every night,” said McAdams. “I think this district is one of the best in Central Texas, so we’re just getting ready to play some basketball, stay injury-free and keep on working.”
COPPERAS COVE 57, MARBLE FALLS 16
Marble Falls (16)
Meyer 2, Monzon 3, Lemon 0, Torns 3, Poling 0, Ritchie 0, Ulbricht 0, Herrington 0, Holcomb 0, Jordan 5, Maldonado 3, Boland 0, Holley 0, Boyd 0.
Copperas Cove (57)
Honea 22, Griffon 10, Powell 1, Carter 4, Knotts 2, McCloud 3, Barker 8 Chapman 0, Johnson 6, Sankey 1.
Marble Falls 0 6 4 6—16
Copperas Cove 10 16 20 11—57
3-Point Goals—Marble Falls 2 (Monzon, Jordan), Copperas Cove 6 (Honea 5, Barker). Free throws—Marble Falls 8-10, Copperas Cove 7-13. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Marble Falls 10, Copperas Cove 17. Technicals—None.
Records—Marble Falls 2-8, Copperas Cove 11-3.
TUESDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Belton 41, 4A-No. 15 Gatesville 28
- 5A-No. 8 Cedar Park 49, Killeen 38
- Copperas Cove 57, Marble Falls 16
- No. 19 Lampasas 71, Austin Travis 20
- Little River-Academy 40, Salado 33
- San Marcos 53, Shoemaker 39
