COPPERAS COVE — Harker Heights sits atop the District 12-6A standings, and Shirretha Nelson does not care.
The Lady Knights used a 20-6 third-quarter outburst to propel them to a 68-55 victory at Copperas Cove on Friday, snapping the Lady Bulldawgs four-game district winning streak.
Coupled with Ellison’s win against Belton, the outcome elevates Harker Heights into first place in district.
While it is an ideal position to be in, the Lady Knights’ head coach refuses to celebrate.
“We’re taking it one step at a time,” Nelson said. “We’re only worried about whoever is in front of us.
“It feels good, but we’re not looking at that. We’re focusing on this moment right now, and we can’t worry about anything other than us and our next opponent.”
Thanks in part to a game-high 16 points and five rebounds from junior Celise Bobbitt, Harker Heights (8-6, 5-2) moved from third place with the win, leapfrogging the Lady Bulldawgs and Lady Tigers.
Initially, however, it did not appear the Lady Knights were poised for a double-digit win.
The teams went back and forth early, with Harker Heights taking a 17-15 advantage into the second quarter before inflating the cushion to 33-28 at halftime.
Then, the Lady Knights allowed the Lady Bulldawgs (14-6, 4-2) to pull within a point at 33-32, but they would not get any closer.
With Bobbitt producing nine points in the third period, Harker Heights opened 55-40 lead, and despite Copperas Cove’s 8-0 run in the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldawgs’ deficit did not get any smaller than eight points.
Destiny Pemberton and Brielle Dorsey complemented Bobbitt’s outing with 11 points apiece, while three other Lady Knights — Angelique Morgan, Emri Lovell and Sierra Brooks — finished with six points, spoiling Copperas Cove junior Madisen Honea’s game-high 24-point performance.
Despite the outcome and the accompanying rise in the district standings, Nelson feels her team still has plenty of room for improvement.
“Copperas Cove controlled the pace of the game,” she said. “They were pushing the ball and challenging us, and I appreciate that, because it forced us to make adjustments.
“We haven’t had to do that very much so far.”
HARKER HEIGHTS 68, COPPERAS COVE 55
Harker Heights (68)
Ce.Bobbitt 16, Pemberton 11, Dorsey 11, Morgan 6, Lovell 6, Brooks 6, Cy.Bobbitt 5, Roberts 5, Ambrose 2.
Copperas Cove (55)
Honea 24, Griffon 9, McCloud 9, Powell 4, Carter 4, Garrett 3, Knotts 2.
Harker Heights 17 16 22 13—68
Copperas Cove 15 13 12 15—55
3-Point Goals—Harker Heights 3 (Cy.Bobbitt, Roberts, Pemberton), Copperas Cove 5 (Honea 4, Griffon). Free Throws—Harker Heights 15-22, Copperas Cove 12-21. Fouled Out—Griffon. Total Fouls—Harker Heights 17, Copperas Cove 19. Technicals – None.
Records—Harker Heights 8-6, 5-2 12-6A; Copperas Cove 14-6, 4-2.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS SCORES
- Ellison 44, Belton 42
- Harker Heights 68, Copperas Cove 55
- Waco 50, Temple 45
- Waco Midway 49, Shoemaker 39
