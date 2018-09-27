The two new coaches in town will go head-to-head tonight when Ellison hosts Copperas Cove at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The Eagles (1-3, 1-1 District 12-6A) aim to get back in the win column after taking a 56-27 loss on the road to Waco Midway last Friday.
The Bulldawgs (2-2, 0-2) are looking for their first district win after opening district play with back-to-back losses against Belton (3-1, 2-0) and Killeen (2-2, 1-1).
Ellison started the district race with a 35-16 victory at home against Waco.
The last time the Eagles took the field at Leo Buckley, they came away with 21 points including two kickoff-return touchdowns in the first half alone.
Ellison quarterback Breezion Spiller completed 12-of-18 passes for 123 yards and also rushed 10 times for another 81 yards to lead the Eagles to the win.
Tye Hill added 11 carries for 95 yards, while David Carey ran for another 32 yards on five carries.
In last week’s loss to Midway, the Eagles’ defense held the Lions offense to just six points in the first 24 minutes, which included a blocked extra point.
The Bulldawgs, despite a close loss to Belton, had solid performances from Micah Cox and Shontez Simmons. Cox rushed for 47 yards and two scores while Simmons gained another 76 yards on the ground.
Both rushers also ran the ball well against Killeen. Cox had 15 carries for 65 yards against the Kangaroos while Simmons had eight rushes for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Cove senior quarterback Easton Simpson completed 12-of-21 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown against Killeen.
The Eagles and the Bulldawgs kickoff at 7 p.m. tonight at Leo Buckley Stadium.
