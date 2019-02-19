The Harker Heights boys and girls bowling teams swept Shoemaker on Monday at Killeen Bowlerama to finish their district seasons unbeaten.
The Knights defeated the Grey Wolves 14-3. Jamal Mack averaged 240 and Josh Bacino 215 to lead the Knights (10-0) to a 6-1 lead after match play before taking three of four team games for the win.
Chris Riley II topped the scoring for the Grey Wolves, who finished at 6-4 and qualified for the third and final postseason berth.
The Lady Knights (10-0) rolled to a 16-1 win, led by Shyanne Ciesiolka’s 213 average.
Marian Arroyo led Shoemaker (4-6).
Ellison sweeps Cove
Raiden Neely averaged 222 to lead the Ellison boy to a 14-3 victory over the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
The Eagles took at 6-1 lead after match play. Cove won the first team game, but the Eagles came back to sweep the final three games.
Ellison finished second in district play at 7-3 while Cove fell to 2-8.
Gavin Stutz led the Bulldawgs in scoring with a 206 average.
The Lady Eagles qualified as the No. 2 seed for regional at 8-2 by blanking Cove 17-0.
Caitlin Schirripa led the Lady Eagles in scoring while Cassie Behar topped Cove (0-10).
Killeen-MCA match postponed
Tuesday’s matches between the Killeen Kangaroos and Memorial Christian Warriors were postponed until Monday. The matches begin at 4:30 p.m. at Killeen Bowlerama.
Regional tourney
Hallmark Lanes will host the regional tournament on Sunday, March 3, at 11 a.m.
Teams from Killeen, Georgetown and Austin districts will compete in this regional.
