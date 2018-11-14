COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove has a new head coach. The Bulldawgs also have a new offensive identity.
After spending years as an assistant, Travis Boyce Jr. inherited the program from Billy White Jr., who stepped down to become assistant principal at Copperas Cove High School, during the offseason.
But Boyce is not the only person assuming a new role.
Entering their senior years, Bulldawgs guard Quinton Ford and post Tyrese Taylor are the team’s lone returners from 2017, and during Tuesday’s season opener, they proved capable of being cornerstones.
Ford recorded a game-high 32 points on 15-of-22 shooting, while Taylor contributed an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double, guiding
Copperas Cove to a 76-47 victory against the Austin Royals.
Following the win, Boyce admitted he expects to see similar production from the pair throughout the season.
“They’re going to have to bring experience to the table,” Boyce said. “They have to be the ones to help ease the other guys through the transition of being on the varsity team, and they have the potential for these types of games every night.
“That’s what we expect, and we’re going to put a lot of pressure on their shoulders this year.”
The Bulldawgs never trailed thanks in part to the duo, which combined to score 14 points in the first quarter.
Copperas Cove posted 10 unanswered points to begin the game, holding the Royals (5-2) without a field goal through the first two and a half minutes of play, but the advantage was trimmed to six points, 20-14, by the end of the period.
They would not get any closer, though.
The Bulldawgs opened the second quarter with a 16-5 outburst, and after halftime, they put the score out of reach by scoring 23 of the first 25 points in the second half, creating a 59-26 cushion.
“A lot of times in the past,” Boyce said, “we were a second- and fourth-quarter team, but we’d put ourselves in situations where we were down early, and we didn’t have enough to come back.
“So, we’re putting a lot of pressure on ourselves this year to start off the games right and start off halves right so we can focus on finishing and not having to come back.”
While Ford and Taylor were the focal point, the pair received plenty of support.
Copperas Cove junior Ahmad Pierce finished with eight points, while Deayra Corbin added five points, and Maurice Toney added four point and five steals.
“We have to lead by example,” said Ford of himself and Taylor. “These other guys are first-year varsity players, so we have to step up and get them to where they need to be.”
The Bulldawgs return to the court Friday, when they travel to play Pflugerville Connally at 6 p.m.
“I feel like we match up really well with them,” Boyce said. “We have similar athletes with similar skillsets, so it should be fast-paced and an up-and-down game.
“But I just want my guys to continue to grow until we get to district.”
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SCORES
- Copperas Cove 76, Austin Royals 47
- Glen Rose 58, Lampasas 54
- Kerrville Tivy 63, Killeen 51
- Lorena 72, Salado 49
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 68, Harker Heights 52
