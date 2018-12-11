Lampasas sophomore Michael Murray scored a career-high 19 points, including five in overtime, to help the Badgers win their third straight nail-biter, 67-64 over the Georgetown Gateway Gators on Tuesday.
Kolbe Penick added 17 points and six rebounds for Lampasas (9-6), whose last three games have been decided by three points or less, with two going into overtime. Asiel Gary had 10 points.
Neither team led by more than five.
With 45 seconds left in overtime and a two-point lead, the Badgers were able to run 41 seconds off the clock before the Gators fouled. Penick hit one of two foul shots and Gateway missed a 30-footer for the tie at the buzzer.
The Badgers helped keep the game close by missing 14 of 26 free throws, including one for the lead with 10 seconds left in regulation. The Badgers were able get the rebound and Nate Borchardt missed a 3-pointer off an inbounds play at the buzzer.
Penick continued his torrid shooting with four 3-pointers, including back-to-back 3s to start the game, giving him 17 in his last four games.
Murray also had seven rebounds and a block.
The Badgers host the Austin Royals homeschool team on Friday.
COPPERAS COVE 72, WACO 64: At Copperas Cove, Quinton Ford scored 38 points and the Bulldawgs (10-6) bounced back from a District 12-6A-opening loss to hand the Lions a district-opening loss.
Cove travels to No. 14 Waco Midway on Friday.
SALADO 62, ACADEMY 48: At Salado, Sammy Brown and Jeremy Jarvis led four Eagles in double figures with 13 points each in the victory.
Cade Scallin added 12 points, and Peyton Miller 11.
TUESDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
- Gatesville 78, West 62
- Lampasas 67, Georgetown Gateway 64, OT
- Rosebud-Lott 52, Florence 31
- Salado 62, Academy 48
DISTRICT 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 72, Waco 64
- Ellison 56, Harker Heights 40
- Shoemaker 76, Killeen 61
- Temple 65, Belton 57
TUESDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Lampasas 60, Austin Savio 22
- Lorena 38, Salado 31
DISTRICT 12-6A
- Belton 41, Temple 34
- Copperas Cove 67, Waco 35
- Harker Heights 48, Ellison 41
- Killeen 35, Shoemaker 28
