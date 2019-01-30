HARKER HEIGHTS — The Knights rallied from a double-digit deficit in the third quarter but could not complete the comeback as Copperas Cove held on for a 55-48 victory Tuesday.
The Bulldawgs, who never trailed after falling behind 2-0, created a 10-point advantage at 43-33, but Harker Heights used a 9-2 outburst to create a 45-42 contest early in the fourth quarter, but they would not get any closer.
Copperas Cove (18-13, 5-7 District 12-6A) answered with five consecutive points to begin a 7-2 run that secured the outcome.
Copperas Cove took immediate control of the contest, jumping out to a 14-4 lead before taking a 16-8 advantage into the second quarter.
The Bulldawgs inflated their cushion to 22-10, but Jalen Flowers pulled the Knights back within striking distance. The senior forward scored 10 points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to trim Harker Heights’ deficit to four points, 28-24.
Quinton Ford scored 14 points to lead the Bulldawgs, while teammate Tyrese Taylor added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldawgs, who return to the court Friday as they host No. 16 Shoemaker.
The Knights, who have a bye Friday, were led by Flowers, who finished with 18 points and five rebounds.
Harker Heights fell to 12-18, 3-10 with the loss.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A BOYS
- Copperas Cove 55, Harker Heights 48
- Ellison 69, Belton 44
- No. 16 Shoemaker 65, Waco Midway 53
- Waco 59, Temple 49
