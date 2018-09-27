Copperas Cove earned its first District 12-6A win by going full throttle against Ellison on Thursday night.
“We just want to keep this train rolling,” Bulldawgs senior quarterback Easton Simpson said following the Copperas Cove’s 53-26 victory over the Eagles at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Copperas Cove’s offense was led by senior running back Shontez Simmons, who ran for 270 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
“Like I told the kids, ‘Enjoy it,’” Copperas Cove head coach Jack Alvarez said. “We get an extra day to enjoy it, but don’t be satisfied.
“Let’s do what we have to do next week.”
The Bulldawgs started at their own 14-yard line when Simmons broke away from the Ellison for 12 yards and a first down.
Cove senior tight end Trevor Troy caught a 54-yard pass from Simpson that put the Dawgs within sight of the end zone.
Once within a yard of a touchdown, Simpson took things into his own hands and scored to put Cove up 7-0.
The Eagles’ offense wasn’t able to make much happen on their next possession.
Cove appeared to struggle as they couldn’t make much happen before being on third-and-1, but Simmons broke free of a tackle and ran up the left side of the field for a 76-yard touchdown to lead 14-0.
The Dawgs started the second quarter with another touchdown from Simpson to senior wide receiver Quinton Lewis as Cove led 21-0.
The Eagles were down, but they weren’t out of the game as senior Rian McKinley added his third touchdown this season off a kickoff return, running for 90 yards.
Cove blocked the extra point, and Ellison trailed 21-6 to start the second.
Eagles quarterback Breezion Spiller looked to keep the momentum going and add to the score, but Dawgs’ senior defensive back Tommy Connell intercepted a pass intended for Greg Cooke, running 33 yards before Ellison could push him out of bounds.
“I had my eyes on the receivers’ hip,” Connell said of the play. “And when I looked up I saw the ball coming, so I put my hands out and ran it to try and get as many yards as I could.”
In the middle of the quarter, junior running back Micah Cox ran another touchdown into the end zone to put the Dawgs up 28-6.
Ellison senior Tye Hill looked to stop Cove from pulling too far ahead as he ran for a 65-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion was no good, and the Eagles trailed 28-14 late in the half.
Cove moved within sight of the end zone one more time, and with seconds left on the clock, McKinley intercepted a pass from Simpson that was intended for Lewis.
The turnover kept the Bulldawgs from pulling further away as they led 28-12 at the half.
Cove started the second half with Cox running in another touchdown.
The Dawgs went for the two-point conversion, which was intercepted by Eagles junior defensive back Antonio Brunson and returned to the end zone, and Cove led 34-14.
Defensive penalties added up in the third quarter for the Bulldawgs, which allowed the Eagles to move within scoring position.
With no open receivers, Spiller ran out of the pocket and dodged through Cove defenders for 11 yards to add another Ellison touchdown.
The two-point conversion attempt failed, and the Eagles trailed 34-20.
Simmons started the fourth quarter running 20 yards for a touchdown. The extra point attempt was no good, and the Dawgs led 40-20.
Simpson added another touchdown in the middle of the quarter to further distance the Dawgs as they led 47-20.
The Eagles responded on second-and-13 with a 43-yard pass from Spiller to Cooke. The Ellison quarterback than ran into end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.
After a failed two-point conversion attempt, Ellison trailed 47-26 with 4 minutes, 38 seconds left on the clock.
Simmons added another touchdown in the quarter and a missed extra point attempt kept the Dawgs’ lead 53-26.
Cox ran 161 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, while Simpson completed 12 of 21 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.
Hill led the Eagles’ offense with 135 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Spiller had 58 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns.
Cooke added another 115 yards on four catches.
Ellison will host Harker Heights at 7 p.m. Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium. The Bulldawgs will host Waco Friday at 7:30 p.m.
