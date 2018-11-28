The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs were never threatened as they defeated the newest member of the CenTex district — the Memorial Christian Academy Warriors — 15-2 on Monday at Hallmark Lanes as they opened the 18th season of high school bowling.
Taylor Brown and Gavin Stutz led the Dawgs to a 5-2 lead after match play before Cove swept the team games.
Alex Chambers led the scoring for Memorial Christian.
The Lady Warriors earned a split with a 17-0 shutout over the short-handed Lady Dawgs. Ashley Mills topped the scoring for Memorial.
Knights Sweep Ellison
The Harker Heights Knights opened defense of their district crown by rallying for a 10-7 victory over the Ellison Eagles on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
Behind Devyne Williams and Jordan Cina, Ellison took at 5-2 lead after match play, but the Knights came back to take three of four team games and total pins for the win.
Jamal Mack led the scoring the Heights.
The Lady Knights earned a 15-2 victory over the short-handed Lady Eagles.
Harker Heights led 5-2 after match play before sweeping the team games. Shyanne Ciesiolka and Peyton Heidtbrink led the scoring for Heights, while Caitlin Schirripa led Ellison.
Grey Wolves Split with Killeen
Michael Bonnet and Kion Kolbusz led the Killeen Kangaroos to a come-from-behind 10-7 victory over the Shoemaker Grey Wolves on Tuesday at Killeen Bowlerama.
With DayShaun Young leading the way, the Grey Wolves ran out to a 5-2 lead after match play only to see the Roos come back to win three of four team games and total pins for the final margin.
The Lady Grey Wolves earned the split by topping the Lady Roos 11-6.
Shoemaker ran out to a 7-0 lead after match play, but it split the team games with Killeen, winning total pins.
Kasia Nelson led the Lady Grey Wolves, while Davia Paige led the Lady Roos.
