WACO — Some parents at Copperas Cove might feel longtime Bulldawgs athletic director and head football coach Jack Welch owes them an explanation.
Harold Simmons is not one of them.
While some feel a sense of betrayal after Welch’s office was found cleaned out Wednesday morning, the father of Copperas Cove junior football player Shontez Simmons, is quick to point out Welch has nothing to explain.
“He can’t give an explanation,” Harold Simmons said, “because he formally hasn’t done anything yet.”
Many simply can’t seem to understand why the Copperas Cove Independent School District hasn’t released any information.
Copperas Cove ISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said she will not speak on “personnel issues” in regards to Welch.
The Herald received multiple calls from Welch’s church friends, parents of former Cove football players and others. The callers speculated on what was happening and wondering about the truth.
Harold Simmons, however, appreciates everything the longtime coach did for the Bulldawgs.
“Jack has done a lot for Cove,” he said. “He’s brought this program very far from when we weren’t winning anything and put Copperas Cove potentially on the map.
“I don’t have any problems with what Jack is doing. No one really knows the whole situation, so until it comes out, no one can really speak on that.”
The decision to officially forgo the spring football schedule Wednesday — the first day of spring practice — wasn’t a surprise to some Copperas Cove parents.
In the weeks leading up to the cancellation, a team meeting with Bulldawgs defensive coordinator Reb Brock was held, according to Harold Simmons.
“They just turned in their pants and jerseys,” he said, “and told them there would be no spring ball.”
And while there are mixed reviews on the removal of spring ball this season, Harold Simmons believes the timing works out in Cove’s favor.
“What if he had spring ball, and then he leaves,” Harold Simmons said of Welch. “Then we lose that week in the summer — that extra week we could have had, and that’s truly not going to be good right there. So, I rather him to go ahead not have spring ball.
“Give us that extra week and let the new coach come in,” he added, “and we didn’t waste that week.”
