Athletic director Jack Welch is reportedly gone at Copperas Cove High School, although the Copperas Cove Independent School District will not confirm the news.
Word received from parents Wednesday morning indicated that Welch had been placed on "administrative leave" with his office cleared out and the locks changed.
"I cannot comment on personnel matters," said Wendy Sledd, CCISD spokeswoman. She added, "We will not hold spring football."
Welch served as the football coach in CCISD since 1994. He compiled a winning record which includes multiple playoff and Texas Class 4A championship appearances.
This news comes just over two weeks after former Cove offensive coordinator Tracy Welch took a position with Class 4A, Division I Lake Worth after 24 years with the Bulldawgs.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
