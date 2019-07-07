Madalyn Scribner, a rising senior from Copperas Cove, has been selected to play in the Texas Girls Coaches Association 5A-6A All-Star softball game.
The TGCA is one of the largest associations of coaches, and the largest association for coaches of girls’ athletics in the United States, according to the organization’s website.
The all-star game is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Arlington’s Workman Softball Complex.
A player must be nominated by her coach. Scribner was nominated by Bulldawgs head coach Bryan Waller.
“I mentioned to her that coaches can nominate players and she knew she had a chance,” Waller said.
Waller and Scribner received confirmation roughly a week ago that she would be participating.
“When I got the email, I let her know as soon as I could and she was excited,” Waller said.
Waller is just as excited as Scribner.
“It is a great honor to be selected and chosen to play. She was chosen to play with other great kids from all over the state of Texas. I’m excited and I’m looking forward to going and watching her play on that field,” Waller said.
Scribner was named to the All-District 12-6A first team as an infielder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.