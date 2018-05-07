COPPERAS COVE — After spending most of the last two years more than 200 miles apart, Copperas Cove senior soccer player Tristan Reno is eager to get back with his family.
By signing with Austin College on April 27, he’ll get that chance.
When his father, Adam, retired from the Army and the family moved to Denison, near the Oklahoma border, Tristan opted to stay behind and live with some friends of the family. That allowed him to continue playing with his club soccer team, and he thought it would give him a better chance of being recruited.
“It sucked sometimes because it’s family and I miss it,” Reno said, “but it’s definitely worth it.”
At Austin College in nearby Sherman, he’ll be less than 20 minutes away.
Tristan, a midfielder/forward led Cove in goals and assists last season. He finished his Bulldawg career as a three-year starter and four-year letterwinner.
His knowledge of the game is what led his club coach, Chris Sills, to name Reno a captain.
“Hands down, one of the smartest players,” Sills said.
As Reno signed his letter of intent, there was one fan at the signing ceremony held in a conference room at the Quality Suites hotel paying extra close attention — Reno’s younger brother Eli.
“Eli looks up to Tristan immensely,” said Reno’s mom, Emily.
Tristan looks forward to being able to study, play the game he loves and spend more time with his younger brother.
“I really just want to be there for him the last two years,” Reno said, hugging his brother as Eli grabbed onto his leg. “I’ll be back with him.
“I wouldn’t want to make it another four years.”
Reno plans to major in education in order to be a teacher and has his eyes set on making a name for himself on the field.
“At Cove, people know me for soccer and I want the same thing at Austin College,” he said. “I’m shooting for All-American by the time I graduate.”
After seeing her son continuously reach her goals, Emily has no doubt he will continue to accomplish what he sets out to achieve.
“It’s amazing, it feels absolutely unreal,” Emily said. “It’s great to see him make a goal and achieve it.
“As parents, we’re so proud.”
Over the last two years, Reno’s family was only able to attend one or two of his games, but that’s all about to change, and Emily said she was excited.
“I cannot wait,” she said.
“We plan on going to them all.”
