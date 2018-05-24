COPPERAS COVE — It was a full Dawg House as five Copperas Cove student athletes signed their national letters of intent to compete for colleges and universities across the state on Wednesday morning.
The ceremony started with Derrick Burleson signing to cheer for Tyler Junior College, while he plans to study psychology in hopes of becoming a counselor or social worker.
“So many people have helped me,” Burleson said, “so I want to give back.”
One of the people who helped him along the way was Jodi Anderson, an aide at Copperas Cove’s S.C. Lee Junior High School.
Burleson was on the same cheer squad as Anderson’s daughter, and when he needed somewhere to stay as his mother was living in Oklahoma, the Anderson family took him in.
After having to play catch up on credits upon transferring in his junior year from another school, Burleson will walk on June 1 with his class.
And while he’s put in the work in the classroom, his dedication to the sport is clear in the hours he spends in the gym, working on his tumbling and routines. Burleson competes on five competitive cheer teams and is a Universal Cheer Association staff member.
In order to become a member of UCA, Burleson had to be invited to tryout and then audition before being selected.
“I worked really, really hard for it,” he said of receiving the scholarship to cheer both on the sideline and competitive teams for the Apache, who sought him out.
As a witness to Burleson’s journey, Anderson couldn’t help but hold back tears as she shared his story with those in attendance.
“It’s very meaningful to take that next step and want to do it,” she said. “He didn’t have to if he didn’t want to, but he worked his butt off in order to go to school and make himself better.
“And that makes all the difference.”
Additionally, sitting side by side, four Bulldawgs basketball players signed to continue playing at the collegiate level.
“It’s great to be able to see these kids not only continue their athletic careers but academic careers as well,” Copperas Cove head coach Billy White Jr. said. “Just having the ability to play at the next level, not many kids get that opportunity, so to have four of them have that chance is great.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity.”
Neyland Block made his commitment to play for Tarleton State University official after taking the time to figure out where he would continue his playing career.
When it came to finding the right school and program for him, the 2018 all-district second-team member was determined to find “somewhere I can be comfortable and be myself.”
After meeting with the coaches, he knew playing in Stephenville was the place for him.
“I feel like the coaching staff there,” Block said, “they’re really set in helping me become a better player and develop.”
The fact that he’s less than an hour away from Copperas Cove is another factor Block took into account.
“I wanted to stay kind of closer to home,” he said. “Not too close, but close enough.”
Copperas Cove forward Frank Alvarado was drawn to play for Blinn College when he toured the campus and learned he could be one of the first to play on the brand new court.
“It just got built in December,” he said. “So I feel like it’s going to get some good runs — out of me, at least.”
It wasn’t just the chance to make history at the new facility that helped Alvarado decide to sign with the Buccaneers. He also gets the opportunity to continue his educational pursuits while playing the game he loves.
He also sees it as the first step towards his long-term goal of becoming a college or high school basketball coach.
“Even though I won’t still be playing, I’ll be part of the game,” Alvarado said of his plans to transfer after his two years to study education in hopes of also becoming a history teacher.
Finally signing with Southwestern University allowed Justus Honea to breath a little easier.
“This process has been overwhelming sometimes,” he said, “but I’ve enjoyed it.”
Honea said the moment he knew he would commit to playing in Georgetown came after a conversation he had with Pirates head coach Janson Hightower.
“When I first talked to the head coach and he explained where he grew up, it was exactly like where I grew up,” Honea said. “I knew him, and I had a connection.
“And then I went on the visit, and all the players welcomed me, so it was great.”
Davion Stringer’s decision to go to junior college before planning to transfer to a Division I program was an easy choice for him as he aims to get a starting position at Mountain View College next season.
“The coaches talked to me and told me what they plan to do with me,” Stringer said. “I’ve always dreamed about playing basketball, and the day’s here.”
And while all four athletes are looking forward to the atmosphere and competition that comes with playing at the collegiate level, one game will forever stand out above the rest from their senior year at Copperas Cove — a home game versus San Angelo Central.
“Everything just clicked on all cylinders and everybody was hitting everything,” Honea said.
Alvarado agreed.
“We all felt as if we were a team,” he said, “and it kicked off everything.
“Although we didn’t end the way we wanted to, I felt like that was the best we played together since we’ve all been here.”
No certain game stood out to White, but he noted this group reminded him of the Golden State Warriors or San Antonio Spurs.
“This is a group that doesn’t need a whole lot of set offense,” he said. “They were just great all-around players, who knew where to pass and knew where the shot should come from.
“There’s so many memories. I can’t pinpoint just one, but they were a fun group to coach, because they knew how to play basketball, understood the game of basketball and played it the right way.”
For Stringer, no moment stands out above the rest, because he’ll remember everything about his time playing for Copperas Cove.
“Practicing, games, working out with my teammates,” he said. “Every day was good to me.
“I’ll remember every day.”
