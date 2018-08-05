Copperas Cove first baseman Tyler Ingram was voted to the Collin Street Bakery/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State baseball second team released Saturday.
Ingram batted .444 during his senior season with three homers and 40 RBIs. His on-base percentage was .508 and he scored 25 runs for the Bulldawgs, who went 25-6-2.
Cove senior pitcher Cameron Johnson (8-2, 1.50 ERA, 103 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings) earned honorable mention.
Also earning honorable mention were Harker Heights junior Jackson Rinehart and Ellison junior Preston Mills.
Rinehart, a catcher, batted .341 and threw out 15 of 18 base stealers.
Mills, an outfielder, hit .429 and scored 20 runs for the Eagles.
