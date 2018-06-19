Copperas Cove has another coaching vacancy.
Along with needing to replace several assistant coaches, the Bulldawgs are now searching for a third head coach after head boys track coach Keith Stifflemire stepped down to take a position at Gatesville.
Stifflemire, who also served as an assistant football coach, spent nine years at Copperas Cove. He will be an assistant football coach and pole vault coach with the Hornets.
The move comes on the heels of Bulldawgs longtime head boys basketball coach Billy White Jr. — who took over the program in 2009 before ending a four-year playoff drought in 2013 — accepting the position as assistant principal at Copperas Cove High School and Bulldawgs head baseball coach Dusty Brittain recently leaving for the same role at Seguin. Brittain spent five years at Copperas Cove.
As of Tuesday evening, the head boys track coach opening was not posted on the district’s website, but both other openings are online with applications being accepted until July 9.
Copperas Cove is under new leadership for the first time in 24 years after Jack Alvarez was named new athletic director and head football coach following Jack Welch’s unexpected retirement in April.
Prior to Welch’s departure, Bulldawgs longtime offensive coordinator Tracy Welch left to become athletic director and head football coach at Lake Worth after coming to Copperas Cove in 1994.
Additionally, offensive line coaches Tracy Ranes and Vance McAnally also moved on, joining Tracy Welch on the Bullfrogs’ staff.
Each spent 25 years at Copperas Cove.
