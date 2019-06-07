Copperas Cove teammates Michael Goudeau and Colby Jost will play together for the last time tonight.
After being on the same teams since they were children, Jost admits it will be a bittersweet moment when the pair share the field for a final time at tonight’s Victory Bowl baseball game.
“It’s pretty sad,” he said, “because I’ve played on the same team as him since I was like 5 years old. He’s been my best friend ever since 9.
“I’m kind of thankful I get this last chance to play with him.”
Goudeau echoes the sentiments.
“Ever since I can remember,” he said, “we’ve always been on the same team.
“It’s going to be a little heartbreaking, but I know we’re going to go have fun and do our thing as we usually do.”
Playing for the Red team, the recent Bulldawgs graduates will play against area standouts Dylan Blomquist, of Belton, Killeen’s Jackson Taylor and Salado’s Dalton Hawes, on the Blue team, and they will be pairing up with an unusaul partner.
Joining Goudeau and Jost on the Red team is former District 12-6A rival Preston Mills, of Ellison.
Jost pulled no punches when speaking about the situation.
“It’ll be a little different considering I’ve hated that team for the past four years,” he said, “but he seems like a pretty cool guy, so I think we’ll get along.
“I think it’ll be fun.”
Goudeau and Mills are relieved to be on the same team.
“I think it’s great,” Goudeau said, “because it’s a good thing I don’t have to face him.”
Mills agrees.
“It’s going to be pretty fun,” he said. “because playing against them was pretty hard competition.
“I’d like to get them on my team, because those are two of the players that helped Copperas Cove out this year.”
Although tonight’s game, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Red Murff Field, caps off their high school careers, each will play collegiately.
Goudeau will play for Texas Southern, while Jost signed with Incarnate Word, and Mills committed to Frank Phillips College.
Before proceeding to the next level, however, Mills intends to take advantage of the time with his Victory Bowl teammates.
“It’s going to be a lot of talking,” he said. “I get to pick Colby’s brain, and I get to pick Mike’s brain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.