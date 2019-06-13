COPPERAS COVE — Jack Alvarez knows the decision will pay off.
Copperas Cove held a grand opening for its remodeled weight room Wednesday morning, welcoming the public into the facility to view the updated equipment and appearance.
While Alvarez was excited to display the school’s newest asset, he is equally eager about the dividends it will yield.
“We’re making an investment in these kids,” Alvarez said, “and in turn, they’re making an investment in us.
“I know we are going to get the return we want from this more than a million times over.”
Located inside the campus’ fieldhouse, the district spent almost $90,000 from budgeted funds to completely remodel the weight room, replacing the floor and adding new weight racks and weights along with a fresh coat of paint. Additionally, the space was rearranged to allow for half the room to be lined with turf for indoor practices or film sessions.
Furthermore, the trainer’s room was updated, a meeting room inside the gymnasium was transformed into another weight room, and a room inside the secondary gymnasium was turned into a weight room.
“These changes also helped us create two weight rooms at the junior high,” Alvarez said. “So, we’re walking about with five weight rooms after starting with two.
“Luckily, we were able to repurpose some funds that were always here, and it’s just a great day for our kids and our community.”
And the changes are already proving beneficial.
The girls strength and conditioning camp has been averaging approximately 140 kids per day this week, while the boys are drawing around 215 kids per day.
“It’s really neat to come in and see all this great stuff and see so many people are coming in to use it,” Lady Bulldawgs senior volleyball player and track athlete Lacy Lee said. “It really feels like we’re moving up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.