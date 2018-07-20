It has been a very busy summer for Jack Alvarez.
At the end of June, seven positions were open on the Copperas Cove Independent School District’s website, but now, the Bulldawgs will be led by some familiar faces.
With the football season rapidly approaching, Copperas Cove’s new athletic director and head football coach filled a majority of the vacant head coaching positions.
Former assistant coach Travis Boyce will take charge of the boys basketball program this season.
“He came highly recommended since I stepped on this campus,” said Alvarez of his decision to promote Boyce. “After interviewing with him, I knew I had the guy.”
Boyce also teaches physical education at the high school and coaches track.
He succeeds former head coach Billy White Jr., who accepted the role of Copperas Cove High School assistant principal after leading the program for eight seasons.
The boys track team will now be led by coach Donald Buckram, who is currently also the running backs coach for the Bulldawgs.
“He’s the fastest guy in the school,” Alvarez noted. “Other than RG3, probably.”
Buckram was a former running back star for the Bulldawgs and went on to play football for the Texas-El Paso.
Alvarez brought in a familiar face with a winning record from Ennis to lead Copperas Cove’s baseball team.
Cove ISD approved the hiring of Bob Macy, along with all other new hires, during a meeting Monday.
“If you look, he has a very successful record,” Alvarez said.
In his three seasons with the Lions, Macy led Ennis to the playoffs each year, including a District 14-5A title in 2016.
Macy was 61-34 overall, 28-11 in district action and 6-7 in the postseason.
