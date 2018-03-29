COPPERAS COVE — The Lady Bulldawgs start the University Interscholastic League soccer playoffs today in China Springs against Irving MacArthur.
Copperas Cove is making its seventh postseason appearance in the last eight years. The last four years, the Lady Dawgs have been unable to advance past the bi-district round.
“They’re determined to get past that,” Lady Bulldawgs head coach Pat Rox said of his team as they practiced Wednesday afternoon.
It’s almost deja vu for the Lady Bulldawgs as they are in the same bi-distrcit spot as they were last year, facing the first place team out of District 7-6A, the Cardinals.
“We’ve got a different team but same setup,” Rox said. “It’s familiar for us, so if we play our game, we’ll play well.”
MacArthur heads into the matchup on the heels of a 1-0 loss against Irving Nimitz, snapping their previous six-match winning streak to end the regular season 13-5 overall.
Rox is confident in his team after the growth he’s seen from the preseason until now.
“This is the team that’s taken more ownership than almost any team I can remember,” he said. “They take charge of what’s going on.
“We come in at halftime, and we see what they’re talking about, because they’ve already figured out what the changes need to be.”
The Lady Dawgs face off with the Lady Cardinals at 6 p.m.
“They’re ready for it,” Rox said as he watched his team practice. “We’re having a little bit of fun, and, hopefully, go have some more fun in the playoffs.”
