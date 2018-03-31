Copperas Cove Bulldawgs pole vaulter Kyle Stifflemire cleared 16 feet, 2 inches while competing in the High School Boys Section B division of the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on Friday at the Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
The vault, a school record and personal best for the junior, earned Stifflemire a second-place finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.