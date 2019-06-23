Copperas Cove’s Elle Fox carded a third consecutive 76 on Sunday and finished tied for 28th place in the Women’s Stroke Play Championship at Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio.
Fox, who just completed her sophomore year at Copperas Cove High School, was among 65 players competing in the Championship Flight of the 54-hole event conducted by the Texas Golf Association.
Fox finished at 228.
Annika Clark of Highlands, the second-round leader, closed with a 71 to win by three shots at 207. Clark, a 2019 TCU graduate, plans to turn pro in August.
