Copperas Cove’s Elle Fox carded a 76 on Saturday and is tied for 28th place after the second round of the Women’s Stroke Play Championship at Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio.
Fox dropped three spots despite posting the same score she opened with Friday.
Fox, who just completed her sophomore year at Copperas Cove High School, is among 65 players competing in the Championship Flight of the 54-hole event conducted by the Texas Golf Association. Fox trails leader Annika Clark of Highlands by 16 shots.
Clark, a recent TCU graduate, shot a bogey-free 6-under 66, the best round of the day, to move one shot ahead of Friday leader Hanna Alberto at 136.
The final round begins this morning at 8.
