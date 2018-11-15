COPPERAS COVE— Years ago, if someone told Copperas Cove senior shortstop Colby Jost he would one day would sign to a Division I baseball program, he might not have believed it.
But Wednesday morning, with his parents by his side, the dream became a reality as Jost signed his national letter of intent to play for the University of the Incarnate Word.
The two-year varsity starter averaged .342 at the plate last season, including 36 hits and 25 RBIs. He was also named all-district co-defensive player of the year and received academic all-district honors.
After he signed his name on the dotted line to make his commitment to the Cardinals official, Jost posed for photos with his friends and teammates, many of whom he’s played baseball with since he was 7 years old.
“People say it all the time, but hard work really does pay off,” Jost said, “because all the pictures we just took with friends growing up, none of us were really that good when we were younger.
“And now it shows that we have a chance to be something special this year.”
For the Jost family, having his school and baseball family around to witness the event made it that much more special.
“It’s heartwarming because a lot of these players started playing together,” mother Jodie Jost said. “And it means a lot that he has this kind of support.”
The day was also rewarding for father Brian Jost after the pair witnessed their son play the game since he was 4 years old.
“He’s had big dreams,” Jodie Jost said. “So watching him take each stepping stone toward that dream has been very rewarding.
“I think he’s finally seeing the payoff, because sometimes I think he thought, ‘Will I ever get there?’ And he did, and I’m happy to watch him do that.”
While Colby Jost has his sights set on his upcoming season, making his collegiate decision official is the first step toward turning the next page.
“I was pretty nervous,” he said, “but I was also very excited to get to the next chapter of my life as well as my academic and baseball career.”
On his official campus tour, Colby Jost and his parents knew Incarnate Word was the school for him.
“I just felt like I was at home there,” Colby Jost said. “The coaching staff was really nice, and it’s just a place I can really see myself growing, pursuing a career and just becoming a better person and a better baseball player.
“I feel I can grow there.”
Jodie Jost agreed.
“He had some opportunities to play in other places and a lot of them were out of state,” she said, “but my husband and I both kind of stepped back and said, ‘These are your decisions, and you’ll have to make the decision that is best for you.’
“He chose Incarnate Word, and after spending the day with them, I absolutely knew in my heart that it was the right place, because they’re not just about the sport, they’re also about growing young men into productive citizens, and I was comforted by that.”
Now that Colby Jost is preparing to play at the next level, he understands it took a group effort to help him reach this point.
“I can’t thank the coaches, my friends and family enough for all they’ve done for me,” he said. “They’ve made me who I am as a baseball player and a person.”
Before he makes the move to San Antonio, Jodie Jost’s advice to her son is the same messages she’s told him over the years.
“Work hard,” she said. “If things don’t go your way, then work harder until they do.
“I’ve always encouraged him to praise God for his abilities and to use them to the best of his capabilities.”
