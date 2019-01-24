The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs edged the Memorial Christian Warriors 12-5 on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
Gavin Stutz and Taylor Brown led the Bulldawgs to a 4-3 lead after match play, and then, they took three of four team games for the win.
With the victory, Copperas Cove raised its district record to 2-4, while Memorial fell to 0-6. Demond Vicks, Jr. led the Warriors in scoring.
The Lady Warriors earned a split for Memorial with a 14-3 victory over the Lady Bulldawgs.
Memorial (2-4), led by Ashlie Mills and Brenna Chambers, took a 6-1 lead after match play, and then took the first three team games.
Alexis Kirkwood led the scoring for the Lady Warriors, who raised their district record to 2-4.
Knights Sweep Ellison
The Harker Heights Knights edged the short-handed Ellison Eagles 10-7 on Tuesday at Killeen Bowlerama.
Jayce Borja and Isaac James averaged 227 and 215, respectively, to lead Harker Heights to a 4-3 lead after match play despite three Eagles averaging well over 200. Michael Gredler averaged 247, Raiden Neely averaged 241 and Devyne Williams averaged 235 to keep the Eagles close.
The squads split the team games with Harker Heights winning the all-important total pins by just four pins to earn the win.
The Knights remain unbeaten at 6-0, while Ellison fell to 3-3.
The Lady Knights also remain unbeaten at 6-0 after rolling over the Lady Eagles 13-4.
Shyanne Ciesiolka and Peyton Heidtbrink averaged 202 and 201, respectively, to lead Harker Heights, while Caitlin Schirripa averaged 201 for Ellison.
The Lady Eagles remain in second place in the district standings at 4-2 with both losses coming at the hands of the Lady Knights.
Grey Wolves Top Roos
The Shoemaker Grey Wolves avenged an earlier loss with a 10-7 victory over the Killeen Kangaroos on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
Shoemaker jumped out to a 6-1 lead after match play. Then, the two teams split the team games with Killeen winning total pins.
Shoemaker moved into second place in district play at 4-2, while the Kangaroos fell to 3-3.
Yesanti Rodriguez averaged 202 to lead Shoemaker in scoring, while Michael Bonnett topped the Kangaroos.
The Lady Kangaroos earned a split with a 13-4 victory over the short-handed Lady Grey Wolves.
Killeen led 5-2 after match play and won three of four team games.
Tabitha Echols led Killeen, while Kasia Nelson was high scorer for Shoemaker.
Both teams stand at 3-3 in district play.
