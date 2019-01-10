Haven Stevenson scored the match-winning goal in the 65th minute off an assist from Adora Lumpkin, and Copperas Cove defeated Laredo Nixon 1-0 on Thursday to open play at the San Marcos Lady Rattler Roundup.
Lady Bulldawgs goalkeeper Kaijah Lamkin earned the shutout.
The Lady Bulldawgs could not maintain the momentum, though, losing 3-0 to Castroville Medina Valley later in the day.
Copperas Cove continues play at the three-day tournament today, facing Round Rock Stony Point at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.