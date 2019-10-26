Janice Fa'aola had 20 kills and 24 digs as the Copperas Cove volleyball team clinched no worse than a No. 2 seed in the playoffs with a 25-14, 25-22, 24-26, 25-21 win Friday at Temple.
The Lady Dawgs improved to 13-2 in District 12-6A, and 31-11 overall. Cove is still in the running for a share of the league championship but needs a win at Ellison in Tuesday's season finale and a loss by 12-6A leader Waco Midway at Waco, which entered Friday without a district victory.
