The Copperas Cove boys swim team won the Monster Mash Splash on Saturday at the Clements Boys & Girls Club natatorium.
Justin Delgado won the 50-yard breaststroke for the AquaDawgs. Ryan Lippert won the 50 freestyle and also earned a lettering time in the 100 breaststroke.
Other swimmers contributing points in Cove’s victory were Abdiel Hernandez-Lopez, Jacob Knutson, Alex Rosenbaum, Parker Freeman, Jordan Morrison, Devin Hardy, Salvador Ramirez-Equihua, Gerren Snell, Preston Offerman, David Burris, Roberto Knepp and Eric Blakeley,
The AquaDawgs return to action Oct. 27 for a meet hosted by Waco Midway.
