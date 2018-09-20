Ellison dominated the field at Friday’s Waco Invitational as the Lady Eagles won the team championship and the Eagles tied for the title.
Led by junior Alina Simon, who finished the three-mile course in 19 minutes, 40.9 seconds, the Lady Eagles placed three runners in the top 10 en route to winning by 23 points.
Simon’s performance was complemented by teammate Alejandra Collier, a senior, who finished fifth overall with a time of 20:03.7.
Wanjiru Randolph (9th, 20:36.2), Hanna McClain (16th, 21:33.7) and Ciara Hughes (20th, 22:00.6) rounded out the Lady Eagles’ scoring.
Ellison finished with 43 points, while Harker Heights tallied 66 points to place second, and Temple (79) was third. Copperas Cove (81), Shoemaker (133), Waco (145), Waco University (158) and Killeen (237) completed the standings.
Other area harriers to place in the top 10 included Copperas Cove junior Madisen Honea (3rd, 19:53.6), Harker Heights sophomore Tamara Mason (7th, 20:10.4) and Lady Knights junior Grace Wallace (10th, 20:46.4).
In the boys division, the Eagles placed two runners — Jeremiah Tomlin and Ikel Hernandez — in the top four and finished with 67 points to tie with Waco University for the team title.
Tomlin (3rd, 15:58.2) and Hernandez (4th, 16:02.2) completed the course at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex within four seconds of each other.
Cedric Johnson (17th, 17:15.7), Ian Lee Heung (21st, 17:27.0) and Phillip Saucedo (22nd, 17:27.9) rounded out the Eagles’ scoring.
Shoemaker senior Jeremias Serrano Velez won the individual championship with a time of 15:18.3. Harker Heights junior Luke Lawhorn (8th, 16:30.6) was the only other area runner to place in the top 10.
Temple placed third as a team with 97 points, while Harker Heights (101), Shoemaker (140), Waco (147), Covington (147), Killeen (188) and Copperas Cove (216) followed.
