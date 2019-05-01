Isiah Brown made history in February. Then, he did it again this week.
Ellison’s senior wrestler capped off his high school career a little more than two months ago by becoming the first boy from Killeen Independent School District to ever win a state championship in the sport.
It was a memorable accomplishment, but perhaps it was not his most meaningful.
Brown committed to Schreiner University during a group signing ceremony inside Ellison’s gymnasium Wednesday afternoon, and in the process, he produced another benchmark moment.
“He is going to be the first member of his family to attend college,” Ellison head wrestling coach Michael Christ said. “I’m extremely lucky to have had the opportunity to coach Isiah, and I’m very proud of him.”
Brown was one of 16 Eagles and Lady Eagles to take part in the event — the largest signing ceremony in school history.
A trio of Ellison baseball players made their commitments official with Preston Mills and Brian Gardner signing with Frank Phillips College, while teammate Julian Jimenez inked a letter of intent with McMurry University.
Before the three Eagles turn their attention toward the next level, however, work remains as Ellison opens its first postseason run in a decade tonight against Rockwall Heath.
“A large reason why we are back in the playoffs is due to these seniors,” Ellison head baseball coach Ty Oppermann. “They’ve help put this program together, and they are having a lot of success.”
A pair of athletes from the school’s football, cross country, girls basketball and track and field programs also made their commitments official.
Eagles football players Kahlil China and Greg Cooke Jr. signed with Rezolution Prep Academy, while Lady Eagles harriers Alejandra Collier and Emily Lopez committed to Cameron University (Okla.) and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, respectively. Additionally, Amani Bradshaw signed to play basketball at Hardin-Simmons University, and teammate Marliah Johnson signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
From the Eagles’ track and field program, Mike Adams committed to the University of North Texas, and Timothy Doyle signed with the University of the Incarnate Word.
On the court, Jasmine Espada extended her volleyball career by signing with the University of the Southwest in New Mexico.
“When I think of Jasmine,” Lady Eagles head volleyball coach Sarah Stolley said, “I think of someone who is extremely committed, hard-working and dedicated to improving every single day.
“These are just a few of the reasons she is gong to play volleyball at the next level.”
Rounding out Ellison’s signees were powerlifter Kory Young (Angelo State University), soccer player Maurice Williams (Hardin-Simmons University) and tennis player Natalia Goodman (Concordia University).
FIVE COVE ATHLETES SIGN
A quintet of Copperas Cove standouts, including three basketball players, secured their athletic futures Wednesday morning.
In front of an auditorium full of family and friends, Lady Bulldawgs guard Madison Griffon signed with Furman University (S.C.), while Bulldawgs basketball players Tyrese Taylor and Quinton Ford committed to McLennan Community College and the University of California, Riverside, respectively.
In track, Lady Bulldawgs sprinter Mahal Thorpe inked a letter with Dallas Baptist University, and lineman Kiel Parkhurst signed to play football at Iowa Wesleyan University.
KILLEEN’S COLIN PRICE COMMITS TO HOUSTON
Region II-6A long jump champion Colin Price made his college decision official on Wednesday, signing to compete for Houston’s track and field team.
The senior will attempt to close his high school career with a pair of gold medals at the upcoming state track and field meet. Price qualified to compete in the long jump and 110-meter hurdles.
The state track meet is May 11.
