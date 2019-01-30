The Ellison Eagles shutout the Memorial Christian Warriors 17-0 Monday at Hallmark Lanes.
Michael Gredler (227 average) led a balanced scoring attack for the Eagles, who raised their district record to 4-3.
Alex Chambers topped Memorial, which fell to 0-7.
The Lady Eagles also shutout the Lady Warriors 17-0 to move to 5-2 in district competition.
Mya LeValley and Caitlin Schirripa led the Lady Eagles in scoring. Brenna Chambers topped Memorial (2-5).
Grey Wolves Sweep Cove
The Shoemaker Grey Wolves (5-2) earned a convincing 14-3 victory over the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
DayShaun Young averaged 207 to lead the Grey Wolves to a 6-1 lead after match play before winning three of four team games.
Copperas Cove’s Gavin Stutz averaged 217 to lead all scorers. The Bulldawgs fell to 2-5 in district play.
The Lady Grey Wolves raised their district record to 4-3 with a 13-4 victory over the Lady Bulldawgs.
Kasia Nelson led Shoemaker to a 6-1 lead after match play before taking 2.5 team games.
Alexis Kirkwood topped the Lady Bulldawgs, who fell to 0-7 in district play, in scoring.
Knights Top Killeen
The Harker Heights Knights ran their district record to 7-0 with a 13-4 victory over the Killeen Kangaroos on Tuesday at Killeen Bowlerama.
Jamal Mack led the Knights and all scorers with a 211 average.
The Knights led 5-2 after match play. Killeen cut the lead to 5-4 by winning the first team game, but Harker Heights came back to sweep the remaining games.
Michael Bonnett averaged 204 to lead the Kangaroos, who saw their record drop to 3-4.
The Lady Knights also moved to 7-0 with a convincing 15-2 victory over the Lady Kangaroos. Peyton Heidtbrink averaged 200 to lead the Lady Knights, while Davis Page topped the scoring for Killeen.
The Lady Kangaroos fell to 3-4 in district play.
