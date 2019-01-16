Ellison swept Copperas Cove on Monday at Hallmark Lanes.
Led by Devyne Williams and Jordan Cina, who averaged 234 and 218, respectively, the Eagles took a 16-1 victory over the Bulldawgs.
Gavin Stutz earned the lone point for Copperas Cove and led the Bulldawgs in scoring.
With the win, Ellison moved to 3-2 in district play, while Copperas Cove fell to 1-4.
The Lady Eagles earned a 15-2 victory over the Lady Bulldawgs. Caitlin Schirripa averaged 208 to lead Ellison, while Alexis Kirkwood led Cove in scoring.
The Lady Eagles improved to 4-1 in district, while Copperas Cove fell to 0-5.
Knights rally past Shoemaker
The Harker Heights Knights overcame a 52-pin deficit in the final team game to rally past the Shoemaker Grey Wolves 9-8 Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
The Grey Wolves took a 4-3 lead after match play, and then extended the advantage to 8-3 by taking the first two team games, but the Knights came back to take the third game 170-169 before making up the total pin deficit in the final team game.
Isaac James averaged 206 to lead the Knights, who raised their district record to 5-0. DayShaun Young was the top scorer for Shoemaker (3-2).
The Lady Knights remained unbeaten at 5-0 by rolling over the Lady Grey Wolves 16-1.
Peyton Heidtbrink averaged 209 to lead Harker Heights, while Cierra Weddle earned the lone point for Shoemaker.
The Lady Grey Wolves fell to 3-2 in district play.
Killeen sweeps Memorial
The Killeen Kangaroos raised their district record to 3-2 with a 16-1 victory over the Memorial Christian Warriors on Wednesday at Hallmark Lanes.
The Kangaroos swept the match play games before tying the first team game and then sweeping the remaining three games.
Jaxson Bonnett and Michael Bonnett topped the scoring for Killeen, while Damond Daniels and Alex Chambers led the Warriors, who fell to 0-5.
The Lady Kangaroos stand at 2-3 in district play after taking a 14-3 victory over the Lady Warriors.
Davia Page led Killeen, while Ashlie Mills led Memorial Christian.
The Lady Warriors fell to 1-4 in district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.