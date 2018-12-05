By Dick Atkinson
For the Herald
The Ellison Eagles shut out the Memorial Christian Warriors 17-0 on Monday at Hallmark Lanes.
Devyne Williams, Raiden Neely and Michael Gredler averaged 245, 217 and 206, respectively, to lead Ellison to the victory. Alex Chambers led the scoring for the Warriors.
The Lady Eagles earned a hard fought 11-6 win over the Lady Warriors to earn the sweep.
Caitlin Schirripa and Mya LeValley led Ellison to a 5-2 lead after match play. Then, the teams each won two of the four team games with Ellison winning total pins.
Ashlie Mills topped the scoring for Memorial Christian.
Shoemaker Sweeps cove
Peter Palomo averaged 224 to pace the Shoemaker Grey Wolves to a 17-0 blanking of the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
Gavin Stutz led Copperas Cove in scoring.
The Lady Grey Wolves earned a 16-1 victory over the Lady Bulldawgs. Kasia Nelson led Shoemaker, while Katelyn Borego earned the lone point for Cove.
Knights edge Killeen
In a match that came down to the final ball of the final frame, the Harker Heights Knights prevailed to earn a 9-8 victory over the Killeen Kangaroos on Tuesday at Killeen Bowlerama.
Isaac James and Jamal Mack led the Knights to a 5-2 lead after match play. The teams then alternated winning the team games.
Killeen trailed 7-6 after the third game, but had a 10-pin lead in total pins.
Needing to win the final game, Killeen came within two pins of upsetting the Knights.
With the win, Harker Heights raised its district record to 2-0, while Killeen fell to 1-1.
The Lady Knights rolled over the Lady Kangaroos 16-1 to remain unbeaten.
Peyton Heidtbrink led Harker Heights in scoring, averaging 202.
Ashley Christian led the scoring for Killeen, which fell to 0-2 in district play.
