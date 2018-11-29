Ellison suffered its first loss of the season Thursday, falling to Class 6A No. 1 Denton Guyer 65-62 during the opening day of the Mansfield ISD Spring Creek Classic.
The Eagles trailed 16-7 entering the second quarter before slowly rallying, but the Wildcats held on for the victory by hitting critical free throws late in the game.
Amir Davis, a senior, and sophomore Trendon Stewart led Ellison with 16 points apiece, while teammates Shamir Bogues and Chandler Sutton added nine points apiece.
Earlier in the day, Ellison defeated Amarillo 75-48 behind game-high tying 19-point outings from Bogues and Nehimiah Nuckolls.
The Eagles led 24-10 after the first quarter and held a 44-18 advantage at halftime.
Ellison (6-1) continues play at the tournament today.
COVE SPLITS AT SUBWAY CLASSIC: At Marble Falls, the Bulldawgs lost their opening game of the Subway Classic despite receiving double-doubles from guard Quinton Ford and post Tyrese Taylor.
Ford posted a team-high 31 points in the loss to go with 10 rebounds, while Taylor finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, but it was not enough to avoid a 76-62 loss to Hutto in the four-team Gold pool.
Copperas Cove bounced back in its second contest, defeating Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy 72-27 behind Isaiah Sobers’ team-high 20 points, including five 3-points. Ford added 12 points, and Taylor scored 10 points for the Bulldawgs.
Copperas Cove (3-4) returns to the court today for a 12:30 p.m. tipoff against Leander Glenn before beginning bracket play at either 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.
The tournament concludes Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TUSCOLA JIM NED 46, GATESVILLE 15: At Glen Rose, the Class 4A No. 22 Hornets were outscored 17-6 in the first quarter before suffering through a one-point second quarter as they lost their first pool play game at the Glen Rose tournament to the No. 12 Class 3A team in the state.
Gatesville will look to rebound today, when it plays Pilot Point at 11:30 a.m. in its final game of pool play, and an additional game will follow based on the outcome.
The Hornets are 3-3 overall.
