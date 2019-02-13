The Ellison Eagles defeated the Killeen Kangaroos 12-5 on Monday at Hallmark Lanes and assured themselves of a second-place finish in the district standings at 6-3.
Michael Gredler, Raiden Neely and Kalei Neves averaged 246, 229 and 204, respectively, to lead the Eagles to a 6-1 lead after match play. Then, the Eagles split the team games with the Kangaroos and took total pins.
Killeen’s Michael Bonnett, Jr. led all scorers with a 251 average.
With the loss, the Kangaroos fell to 4-5 in district play.
The Lady Eagles (7-2) will also finish second in district play after they rolled over the Lady Kangaroos 16-1.
Caitlin Schirripa and Mya LeValley led Ellison in scoring, while Ashley Christian led Killeen.
The Lady Kangaroos fell to 4-5 in district play.
Heights claims district titles
Harker Heights swept the Copperas Cove on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes to clinch the district titles.
The Knights topped the Bulldawgs 17-0 behind a balanced attack, winning the district title for the fifth consecutive season. Isaac James led the scoring for Harker Heights (9-0), while Gavin Stutz led Copperas Cove (2-7).
The Lady Knights won their sixth consecutive district title by shutting out the Lady Bulldawgs.
Peyton Heidtbrink averaged 201 to lead Harker Heights (9-0).
Cassie Behar topped the scoring for the Lady Bulldawgs, who fell to 0-9
Shoemaker Splits With MCA
Shoemaker split its matches with Memorial Christian on Wednesday at Hallmark Lanes.
The Grey Wolves blanked the Warriors 17-0 behind Peter Palomo (213 average), Davion Redman (207 average) and DayShaun Young (202 average).
With the win, the Grey Wolves improved to 6-3 and assured themselves of the final playoff spot for regional tournament.
Alex Chambers led the scoring for Memorial Christian (0-9).
The Lady Warriors upset the Lady Grey Wolves 11-6 to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.
Marlenie Menjivar and Ashlie Mills led Memorial to a 3-4 lead after match play, and it took 3 of 4 team games for the win.
The Lady Warriors improved to 3-6 in district play, while Shoemaker fell to 4-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.