Few could keep pace.
Looking to defend its title from last season, Ellison dominated on the track Friday, emerging with a top-three finish in nine of the 11 running events to easily win the Killeen ISD Relays.
The Eagles captured gold in all three relay races en route to earning 158.5 points — 45.5 more than second-place Shoemaker.
Ellison’s quartet of Khalid Mendez, Damashja Harris, Stacy Brown and Michael Adams won the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3 minutes, 23.3 seconds, while Romesh Hyman, Harris, Mendez and Amir Paris combined to win the 800 relay in 1:27.75. In the 400 relay, Dominic Chaquette, Osvaldo Fernandez, Jarian Green and Mikail Denton crossed the finish line in 41.97.
Additionally, Paris won the 200 in 22.08, while Everitt Rogers (48 feet, 8 inches, shot put) received the Eagles’ lone gold medal in a field event.
The Grey Wolves emerged with three gold medals as distance runner Jeremias Serrano Velez paced Shoemaker by winning the 800 (1:58.37) and the 1,600 (4:31.13), while teammate Carlon Rivera placed first in the discus with a heave measuring 137-7.
Harker Heights rounded out the top three with 96 points behind gold-medal winners Kielan Smith, who won the high jump by clearing 6-4, and Jalen Flowers, who posted a first-place time of 48.37 in the 400.
Colin Price earned three gold medals for Killeen, which placed fourth with 91 points. He won the long jump (24-9), 110 hurdles (14.09) and 300 hurdles (39.01), and Vodrick Carter placed first in the triple jump (46-9) for the Kangaroos.
Copperas Cove (58), Round Rock Cedar Ridge (44.5), Del Valle (36), Manor (12) and Gatesville (10) completed the boys standings.
Hornets pole vaulter Kyle Stifflemire easily claimed gold, clearing 15-9 in the event to beat Copperas Cove’s Kellen Avritt by 1-6.
Like the Eagles, the Lady Eagles also benefitted from a strong showing on the track as they placed first in the girls division to give Ellison a sweep of the team titles.
Reagan Davies (9-3, pole vault) and Alana Howard (17-3.5, long jump) secured first place finishes for the Lady Eagles in field events before the team won three running events, including the 1,600 relay.
The quartet of Amiyah Willis, Dariona Levy, Wanjiru Randoulph and Kelyia Estell combined to cross the finish line first for Ellison with a time of 4:06.73, while Alana Howard (15.22) and Levy (1:00.74) won the 100 hurdles and 400, respectively.
The showings helped the Lady Eagles finish with 139 points to narrowly beat out second-place Harker Heights (130).
The Lady Knights won two of the three relay races as Keondra Davis, Empress Roberts, Allison Sistrunk and Asia Hodge produced gold-medal time of 48.01 in the 400 relay, while Cynaye Bobbitt replaced Roberts in the 800 relay, helping the quartet win in 1:44.43.
Additionally, Hodge and Sistrunk each won a third gold medal. Hodge placed first in the 100 (12.19), and Sistrunk won the 200, crossing the finish line in 25.48.
In the field events, Alex Cloud earned gold for Harker Heights in the discus with a first-place throw measuring 101-10.
Cedar Ridge placed a distant third with 95 points, and Shoemaker (61) finished fourth as Emijah Spencer (5-2, high jump) and Cherith Hicks (41-1.5, shot put) captured gold medals for the Lady Grey Wolves.
Killeen (45), Del Valle (44), Manor (40) and Copperas Cove (36) rounded out the standings.
