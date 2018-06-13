School might be out for the summer, but there are plenty of area sports camps in the upcoming weeks to keep kids busy.
COPPERAS COVE
The Lady Bulldawgs softball camp is set to start Monday and will conclude Thursday.
Instructed by Copperas Cove’s coaching staff, the camp will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day, and it is open to all incoming third- through ninth-graders.
The focus of the camp is to improve fundamental skills, including hitting, fielding, throwing and base running.
Cost is $50 and includes a T-shirt. The price is discounted to $35 for school employees and for families with two of more children attending.
For more information, call 254-547-4111.
LAMPASAS
The Badgers football camp is scheduled for July 30 through Aug. 4, and it is open to all incoming seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders.
The camp, which will be led by the Badgers’ coaching staff, will be held at Lampasas High School, and the cost is $35 is the participant is registered in advance and $40 if they are signed up as a walk-up prior to the first day.
Daily activities will include on offensive and defensive skills, agility drills, form running, competitions and tackling fundaments.
The price of registration includes a camp T-shirt and snacks at the end of each session.
Campers need to wear a T-shirt, shorts, cleats or tennis shoes and sunscreen. Water will be provided.
For more information, call 512-564-2316.
Lampasas will also host its four-day Lady Badger Basketball Camp beginning Monday.
The camp is open to incoming third- through sixth-graders and runs from noon to 4 p.m. each day with the Lady Badgers’ coaching staff instructing.
Cost is $40, and includes a T-shirt. Registration will be available at the door prior to the first day of camp.
GATESVILLE
Gatesville is set to hold multiple camps, including tennis, volleyball and football.
The Hornets’ boys and girls tennis camp begins Monday and runs through June 21.
The camp will be held at Gatesville High School and runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for all incoming first- through sixth-graders and from
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for all seventh- through 12th-graders.
The cost is $40, with snacks and drinks provided. Campers should wear shorts, a T-shirt, hat/visor and tennis shoes, and they should bring a racket, water bottle and sunscreen.
For more information, contact Eric Cates at 409-781-7238.
Gatesville will conduct a four-day volleyball camp starting July 23 for all incoming first- through ninth-graders. First- through sixth-graders will attend from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while all others will be from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The camp will be held at the Gatesville High School gym, and concessions will be available.
Cost is $40, and registration is open until the first day of camp.
For more information, contact Rickey Phillips at 254-865-8281.
Beginning July 30, the Hornets will hold a three-day football camp for incoming seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders at McKamie Stadium.
The camp runs from 8 a.m. to noon, and the cost is $40.
It is a noncontact camp, so only basic athletic gear is required, and cleats are optional.
Water and concessions will be available.
For more information, contact Kyle Cooper at 254-865-8281.
