For Oklahoma Sooner basketball standout and Copperas Cove High School alumni Rashard Odomes, success in the classroom has always been just as important as his success on the court.
The College Football Player Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teacher’s Program selected Odomes as one of the Big 12 athletes to receive the opportunity to bestow a grant to a teacher of their choice.
Through the campaign, the Big 12 features the stories of student-athletes who excel both in the classroom and on the field/court and have benefitted from receiving an athletic scholarship.
Odomes was named Academic All-Big 12 and chose Copperas Cove High School marketing teacher Charlotte Heinze to receive a $1,000 grant for classroom supplies.
He welcomed the opportunity to nominate Heinze, whom he said made a lasting impact on him not only during his time as a Bulldawg but even today.
“She helped me mature on and off the court with the life lessons that she taught me,” Odomes said.
While at Copperas Cove, Odomes was enrolled in multiple classes taught by Heinze and also active in DECA, an extracurricular marketing organization through which Heinze has qualified students for the world stage several years running.
Britton Banowsky, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Foundation, said the funds Heinze are provided will assist in enhancing the classroom experience for her students.
“The Big 12 and the CFP Foundation believe that teachers are the fabric of the American education system and recognizing dedication of role models such as (Heinze) is critically important to both organizations,” Banowsky said.
Odomes was named captain at Oklahoma this season and is a firm believer in leading by example both on and off the court.
For those who want to follow in his footsteps he has one piece of advice: “Education first, take care of your academics.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.