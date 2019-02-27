COPPERAS COVE — Jack Shumaker could see his future flashing before his eyes.
Coming off a standout senior season at Copperas Cove, the Bulldawgs linebacker had opportunities to play at multiple colleges. While each school and program possessed appealing qualities, only one truly captured his attention.
“We went to visit Mary Hardin-Baylor,” Shumaker said, “and they had this case that was just full of championship rings going back to the early 2000s.
“I was just thinking, ‘Man, if I stick around here, I could have a couple of these before I leave.’”
Now, he has the opportunity to find out.
Shumaker signed a letter of intent to play with the defending NCAA Division III champion Crusaders during a ceremony Wednesday morning inside the Copperas Cove High School auditorium.
While the lure of a national title helped convince Shumaker to commit, it was not the only factor.
“The campus is amazing,” he said, “and the facilities are first class. They just look like a legitimate contender.
“The school is awesome with some really good programs, including criminal justice, which is what I want to study.”
And, of course, Mary Hardin-Baylor’s dominance on the field was also extremely attractive.
The Crusaders posted a perfect 15-0 record last season en route to its second national championship in three years, defeating Mount Union 24-16 in the Stagg Bowl.
With 20 seniors graduating from the roster, including a trio of linebackers, Shumaker hopes to work his way into a prominent role for the team in time, and Copperas Cove head coach Jack Alvarez knows it is possible.
“They’re getting a tough kid,” Alvarez said. “He’s tough-minded, he’s physical, he’s tenacious, and he’s a go-getter.
“We’re definitely going to miss him here.”
Earning playing time will not be easy, but Shumaker is ready for the challenge.
“For the first time,” he said, “this year I had to compete to play. I’ve been on varsity since my sophomore year, but I didn’t have to compete, because I was just kind of always there.
“But this year I had to compete to play, and that was important for me, because in college, I’m going to have to compete against some really good people.”
Shumaker recorded 23 tackles as a senior, including 15 solo, with 4.5 accounting for a loss. Additionally, he had a pair of sacks and blocked a field goal as the Bulldawgs posted a 7-4 record, finishing fourth in the District 12-6A standings.
Having secured his athletic future, Shumaker intends to immediately begin preparing himself to compete at the next level, but he also plans to simply savor his accomplishment.
“This means a lot,” Shumaker said. “UMHB is one of the places I’ve wanted to go since I was a sophomore, so being able to sign there is really the completion of my football career at Copperas Cove.
“Soon it will be time to start thinking about what I’m going to do with my life after the next four years.”
