COPPERAS COVE — Micah Cox crossed the goal line on Copperas Cove’s first three possessions, and it propelled the Bulldawgs to a 68-14 victory against Waco.
The junior running back recorded a 17-yard touchdown run on Copperas Cove’s second play from scrimmage before catching a 53-yard pass from quarterback Easton Simpson and punching in a 3-yard score to cap off the Bulldawgs’ next two drives.
Copperas Cove inflated its cushion to 41-0 by halftime behind a pair of touchdowns from senior running back Shontez Simmons, helping the Bulldawgs improve to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in District 12-6A play.
Waco (1-4, 0-3) punted away five of its first six possessions and finished the first half with just four total yards. For the game, the Lions had just 100 yards and did not reach the end zone until 6:43 remained in the fourth quarter.
Copperas Cove posted 714 total yards of offense, including 556 rushing as Cox ended the contest with a game-high 173 yards on seven carries, while Simmons added 165 yards on 14 carries. Simpson completed 7 of 13 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown to Trevor Troy in the first quarter.
Additionally, Copperas Cove sophomore Brandon Ortega (8-82) ran for a pair of touchdowns, and teammate Kameron Spruill had 105 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
The Bulldawgs will look to earn a third consecutive victory next week, when they travel to play Waco Midway.
