Two former area running back standouts were named to the All-Lone Star Conference First Team on Friday.
Former Killeen High star Daniel McCants of Tarleton State was named Offensive Back of the Year, and Copperas Cove ex Antonio Leali’ie’e of Texas A&M Commerce was also selected to the First Team at running back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.