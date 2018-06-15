The tradition continues.
After emerging from humble beginnings in 2010 with approximately 75 participants, the Kids Advantage CenTex Pro Football and Cheer Camp is set to return to Leo Buckley Stadium for a ninth consecutive year.
And this year’s event is expected to bigger than ever.
With instruction coming from area players who reached the collegiate and professional level, the camp offers kids from the ages of 8 to 17 the opportunity to learn from a list of hometown heroes.
Confirmed athletes include Jameill Showers, Roy Miller, Tommie Harris, Juaquin Iglesias, Dominique Zeigler, Jerrell Freeman, LaMarcus McDonald, David Cobb, Brandon Joiner, Rashad Babino, J.R. Brown, Columbus Givens, Sen’Derrick Marks, Jammie Blunt, Billy Pittman and Duke Thomas.
Last year, more than 400 kids attended the camp that features a cheer camp conducted by area standouts.
The three-hour camp will be held June 23, beginning at 5:30 p.m., and it is free.
Based on age, participants will be broke into groups based on their specific positions before going through drills overseen by the celebrity instructors, allowing kids an opportunity for one-on-one interaction and tips.
Additionally, campers will play games, receive awards, get autographs and eat a meal.
The event also serves as a platform to promote healthy living with medical experts providing knowledge on issues, including asthma, injury prevention, concussions, heart health and hydration, through seminars and information booths.
For more information and to register, go to the camp website at NFLCAMP18.eventbrite.com.
